Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 19-23, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 19-23, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sommer Alexander-Sorrells, 42, of Round Rock was arrested Nov. 19 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Valerie Nohelani Borland, 37, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 20 on $1,500 bond.

Lee Michael Carter, 49, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released Nov. 21 on $10,000 bond.

Brent Lynn Faldyn, 36, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 19 by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): criminal trespass. Released Nov. 20 on $1,500 bond.

Joshua James Heflin, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 20 on $20,000 bond.

Ernest Martinez Jr., 45, of Austin was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance.

Jessie Ortiz, 36, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 19 by BPD: motion to revoke-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released Nov. 22 to outside agency.

Justin Paul Poteet, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 19 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): disorderly conduct, unlawfully carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license, disregarding stop sign. Released Nov. 20 on $5,000 in bonds.

Lowry Vann, 73, was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: arson intending damage to habitat/place of worship.

Christopher Bracken, 43, of Santa Cruz, California, was arrested Nov. 20 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jesus Antonio Flores-Martinez, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 20 by MFPD: violation of Lower Colorado River Authority regulation on restricted areas, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

James Markley Porter, 37, of McGregor was arrested Nov. 20 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 21 on $2,500 bond.

Jesus Ayala-Antunes, 28, was arrested Nov. 21 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Nov. 22 to ICE.

Savannah Rae Leighton, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Raul Munoz Jr., 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, failure to stop, violation of promise to appear. Released Nov. 23 on $5,000 bond.

Ruben Ortiz, 25, Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, illegal burning/permit required prior to burning.

Amado Tyler Torres, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Eliseo Trujillo-Chacon, 29, was arrested Nov. 21 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Nov. 22 to ICE.

Richard Allen Yeoman, 53, of Granbury was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $16,000 in bonds.

Shelly Lee Burleson, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 22 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Mary Whitaker Boyd, 58, of Llano was arrested Nov. 23 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Theresa Ann Greenville, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 23 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Alan James, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 23 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chance Darton Jennings, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by BPD: theft of property.

Jennifer Alicia Parker, 36, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: burglary of habitation. Released same day on $2,500 bond.