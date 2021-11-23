Theft of trailer, dirt bikes at Hidden Falls Adventure Park under investigation

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force and Burnet County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding the theft on Monday, Nov. 22, of two dirt bikes and a travel trailer from the Hidden Falls Adventure Park east of Marble Falls. Photos from Heart of Texas Facebook page

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole two motorcycles and a travel trailer from the Hidden Falls Adventure Park just east of Marble Falls.

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft, which occurred between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the park, 7030 RR 1431.

According to a task force Facebook post, someone driving a black, early 2000s-model four-wheel drive Chevrolet/GMC 2500 crew cab pickup truck was caught on camera entering the park at about midnight Nov. 22. Then, about 4½ hours later, the truck was recorded leaving the adventure park towing a 29-foot, white 2021 Keystone Springdale travel trailer along with a white KTM 450 dirt bike and a black Yamaha 450 dirt bike.

Officials said all three were taken from Hidden Falls Adventure Park property.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force/BCSO at 512-755-7000 or rmurray@burnetsheriff.com.

Tips also can be submitted through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477. All tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

