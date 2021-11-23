Kingsland, Llano Girl Scouts spread holiday cheer to soldiers and those in need

LEFT: Members of Kingsland Girl Scout Troop 40010 hold stockings filled with practical and holiday items, which will be sent to U.S. soldiers stationed overseas during the holidays. RIGHT: Members of Llano Girl Scout Troop 40030 spent the majority of November collecting canned food donations for their holiday food drive. By the end, the troop collected more than 120 cans, which were donated to local food pantries. Courtesy photos

Christmastime is here, and Girl Scout troops in Kingsland and Llano are spreading holiday cheer through acts of kindness to soldiers overseas and the Highland Lakes community.

Kingsland Girl Scout Troop 40010

Members of Girl Scout Troop 40010 kept themselves busy in November putting together holiday stockings to be distributed to U.S. military members stationed overseas. After stuffing each one to the brim, the troop put a total of 40 stockings in the mail Nov. 19.

“These girls have so much heart to help our military,” said group leader Arlett Long. “You could ask them to do anything for our veterans and military members and they would find a way to help.”

Troop members asked family, friends, and neighbors to donate items to be included in each stocking. Once packed, each included practical items such as carabiner clips, hand warmers, chapstick, and disinfectant wipes as well as Christmas candy, playing cards, and holiday cookies.

For their next project, the Scouts are putting together holiday goodie bags for residents at Kingsland Hills Care Center, a nursing home. Anyone interested in donating items may call Long at 830-265-1333.

Llano Girl Scout Troop 40030

Just northwest of the Kingsland group, Llano Girl Scout Troop 40030 also has been hard at work, hosting its own holiday food drive. The troop collected canned food donations in November.

“We quit counting donations at 120 cans,” troop leader Bridget Lockhart said. “We’re really proud of our girls and all their hard work.”

The cans were donated to local food pantries. In addition to the food donations, the girls also put together a care package to be delivered to a U.S. soldier stationed overseas.

The next planned activity for the troop is participating in the Llano Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Llano County Courthouse Annex, 832 Ford St. The girls are decorating a float for the parade.

And the troop soon will be singing Christmas carols at local nursing homes.

