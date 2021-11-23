Hill Country Recycling fire caused by metal work

Flames and plumes of smoke rose from a fire at Hill Country Recycling, 2000 Second St. in Marble Falls. The Nov. 22 blaze was cleared by Marble Falls Fire Rescue within two hours. Staff photo by Stacee Hopkins

Marble Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire Monday, Nov. 22, at Hill Country Recycling, 2000 Second St. in Marble Falls. The fire was a result of metal work being done near a pile of junk cars on the property.

Firefighters were alerted to the situation at about 3:30 p.m. The scene was cleared about an hour and a half later.

“We were able to keep the fire isolated to the original pile,” Fire Chief Russell Sander said in a statement. “Once the fire was knocked down, recycling employees used machines to break apart the pile.”

No injuries were reported.

