Hill Country Recycling fire caused by metal work
Marble Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire Monday, Nov. 22, at Hill Country Recycling, 2000 Second St. in Marble Falls. The fire was a result of metal work being done near a pile of junk cars on the property.
Firefighters were alerted to the situation at about 3:30 p.m. The scene was cleared about an hour and a half later.
“We were able to keep the fire isolated to the original pile,” Fire Chief Russell Sander said in a statement. “Once the fire was knocked down, recycling employees used machines to break apart the pile.”
No injuries were reported.