GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 22
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Nov. 22
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion regarding Llano County Library system
- discussion and possible action on proposals for upgraded VOIP telephone and upgraded broadband throughout the county
- discussion and possible action approving RFQ requirements for inmate medical services
Kingsland Municipal Utility District board
9 a.m. regular meeting
Kingsland Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill, Kingsland
- discussion and possible action on retaining independent contractor to manage Kingsland Community Center
- discussion and possible action appointing trustee to District Pension Plan
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation from the Highland Lakes Crisis Network
- discussion and possible action regarding membership to the American Public Work Association for four precincts
- discussion and possible action regarding readoption of guidelines for outdoor burning