GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 22

10 hours ago

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Nov. 22

Llano County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion regarding Llano County Library system
  • discussion and possible action on proposals for upgraded VOIP telephone and upgraded broadband throughout the county 
  • discussion and possible action approving RFQ requirements for inmate medical services 

Kingsland Municipal Utility District board

9 a.m. regular meeting 

Kingsland Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill, Kingsland

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on retaining independent contractor to manage Kingsland Community Center 
  • discussion and possible action appointing trustee to District Pension Plan 

Tuesday, Nov. 23 

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting 

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda: 

  • presentation from the Highland Lakes Crisis Network 
  • discussion and possible action regarding membership to the American Public Work Association for four precincts 
  • discussion and possible action regarding readoption of guidelines for outdoor burning 

