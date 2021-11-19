Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 12-18, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 12-18, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Luis Carrillo-Hernandez, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 12 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): criminal trespass.

Isaac John Corker, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 12 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 13 on $15,000 bond.

Jennifer Ann Goad, 46, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 17 on person recognizance.

Von Robert Hofmeister, 62, of Abilene was arrested Nov. 12 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Brock O’Neal Phillips Jr., 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 12 by BCSO: commitment-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 14 after weekend commitment.

William Edward Spiller, 68, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, injury to child/elderly/disabled person-reckless bodily injury.

David Daniel Wishert, 45, of Sweeny was arrested Nov. 12 by BPD: SRA-bail jumping/failure to appear, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, parole violation.

Bryant James Brand, 31, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Belem de Amero-Lopez, 26, was arrested Nov. 13 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Nov. 14 to ICE.

Joshua James Heflin, 46, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 14 on $10,000 bond.

J. Angel Ortiz, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13 by GSPD: bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released Nov. 15 on $50,000 bond.

Nathan James Allen, 40, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 14 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Santiago Felipe-Rufino, 56, was arrested Nov. 14 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Nov. 15 to ICE.

Jose Rafael Hueso-Caballero, 18, was arrested Nov. 14 by BPD: public intoxication. Released Nov. 15 on $500 bond.

Melanie Ann Kalbaugh, 42, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14 by BPD: theft of property, fraud-check. Released Nov. 16 on $3,500 in bonds.

Enrique Ramon Ledesma, 40, was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: public intoxication, motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid/suspended, expired inspection certificate.

Noe Montiel, 35, of Dallas was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jesus Manuel Palmas, 30, of Heartland was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Released same day on $35,000 in bonds.

Ana Maria Pineda-Cortes, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 15 on $1,500 bond.

James Koty Reese, 43, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration. Released Nov. 15 on personal recognizance.

Greggory Alan Davis, 38, of Canon City, Colorado, was arrested Nov. 15 by BPD: unlawful possession of firearm by felon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, failure to identify as fugitive.

Patrick Clay Felan, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by BPD: evading arrest/detention. Released Nov. 16 on $5,000 bond.

Eric Hall, 44, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 15 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance.

Atila Meireles-Guimaraes, 34, of Austin was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Nov. 17 to ICE.

Joao Meireles-Guimaraes, 20, of Austin was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Nov. 17 to ICE.

Luis Gabriel Mejia-Muyuc, 20, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 17 on $1,500 bond.

Nga Thi Truong, 52, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 15 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Samantha Deseree Walker, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Elizabeth Elise Baltz, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 16 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 17 on $2,000 bond.

Nicholas Paul Behrens, 43, of Houston was arrested Nov. 16 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): child support.

Frank Henry Bell-Kelly, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 17 on personal recognizance.

Robert Scott Bradley, 44, of Austin was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug. Released Nov. 18 on $3,000 in bonds.

Charles Dakota Coones, 25, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 17 on $2,000 bond.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 42, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 16 by Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): bench warrant.

Peggy Sue Malarkey, 62, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Jerry Linton McCubbin, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by Burnet County Precinct 3 constable (CONST3): terroristic threat against public servant.

Charlotte Ann Miller, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 16 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 18 on personal recognizance.

Gilberto Arredondo, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $4,000 in bonds.

Austin William Flores, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance.

Walter Clayton Joy, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 17 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance.

Brandon William Klinkiewicz, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 17 by BPD: terroristic threat of family/household, criminal mischief.

Guillermina Perez-Rincon, 39, was arrested Nov. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Triston Wayne Rutland, 20, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: speeding.

Gregory Silva Jr., 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 17 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Steven Cantu III, 28, of Austin was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Andrea Helen Cooper, 38, of Kerrville was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $25,500 in bonds.

Creed Evan Cox, 53, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Rodolpho Garza Llanas, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 18 by CSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license.

Cesar Munoz, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Paula Quintero, 51, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by BPD: capias pro fine-disregarding stop sign.

Carl Wayne Scott, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD: theft.

Carl Wayne Scott, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Penny Elizbeth Sims, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance.

Amber Jean Sutton, 41, of Andrews was arrested Nov. 18 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Lisa Joelean Walker, 40, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, bail jumping/failure to appear, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.