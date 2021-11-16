Lady Dawgs proud of season of highlights

Burnet senior setter Rylee Hernandez ends her season with 2,000 career sets and a lot of accolades during a record-book Lady Dawgs season. Photo by Martelle Ludecke/Luedecke Photography

After a playoff run, the Burnet High School volleyball team’s season ended Nov. 12 in a 0-3 loss to Bellville in the Class 4A Region III semifinals.

Head coach Crystal Shipley said the Lady Dawgs (24-19 overall, 9-1 District 19-4A) have plenty of which to be proud. They simply went up against a Bellville (39-8, 7-0 District 24-4A) squad with depth that eventually won the regional tournament to advance to the state tournament.

“That Bellville team was experienced and dang good. They have several girls that could flat out put the ball down,” Shipley said. “Our girls gave everything they had. They never gave up, and that’s all we can ask of them. They wanted (to go to) state so badly, and it definitely was a tough post game talk, but we are all proud to join the elite group that have made it this far for Burnet volleyball.”

Burnet was co-district champion and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, winning three postseason matches en route to regionals.

Senior setter Rylee Hernandez, who reached 2,000 career sets, was named to the all-region team and the district’s co-setter of the year.

District coaches also recognized other Lady Dawgs for their play.

Senior Kayla Gillaspie is the defensive player of the year, and sophomore Maesyn Gay is the offensive player of the year.

Seniors Caty Crow and Sydne Massoletti and junior Grace Hernandez were named first team all-district, while junior McKenzie Davis and sophomore Molly McPherson were named second team all-district. Senior Loren Pelky and sophomore Zaria Solis were named all-district honorable mention.

Twelve of the 14 players landed on the all-district team.

Shipley credits this group for infusing the desire for success throughout the program.

“They started something special,” she said. “They gave younger girls and all our other sports a hunger for those (trophies). I saw pictures of empty bleachers at the beginning of the season and ended the season with a packed crowd. The love and support from our students and community gives us all that sense of pride.”

