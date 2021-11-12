Support Community Press

Spread the Warmth with blankets, pajamas, and socks drive

9 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Help the Marble Falls Police Department Spread the Warmth to Highland Lakes residents in need this winter. You can donate pajamas, socks, and blankets from 1-4 p.m. daily through Nov. 18 at the station, 606 Avenue N. 

Donations will go to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, which is partnering with Weakday Ministries to create a free closet stocked with household necessities and clothing. 

Pajamas and socks in all sizes are welcome. Monetary donations are also accepted. 

More information is available on the Marble Falls Police Department and Highland Lakes Crisis Network Facebook pages. 

DailyTrib.com

