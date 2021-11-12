GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 15

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Nov. 15

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding approval of BCISD Christmas Card Selection

discussion and possible action regarding approval of vendor and final price for athletic field improvements

discussion and possible action regarding approval of vendor and final price for student activity center

discussion and possible action regarding the approval to apply for a Remote Homebound Instructional Waiver

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

5 p.m. special meeting

MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion of bond funds

executive session discussing professional personnel

6 p.m. regular meeting

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on TASB Policy Update 118

discussion and possible action on board resolution of resolution to convene district’s School Health Advisory Council to recommend curriculum materials for human sexuality instruction

discussion and possible action on addition of CTE Innovative Course for 2022-23

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action appointing interim city manager

discussion and possible action on annual appointment of two council members to Public Funds Public Purposes City Council Subcommittee

discussion and possible action regarding interlocal agreement with Llano County for ARPA broadband infrastructure funding

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on short-term rental permitting ordinance

discussion and possible action accepting petition and setting public hearing date for dissolution of previous Roper Ranch Public Improvement District for land located to northeast and southeast corners of U.S. 281 and FM 2147.

discussion and possible action accepting petition and setting public hearing for creation of smaller Roper Ranch Public Improvement District for land located to northeast and predominantly to southeast of the U.S. 281 and FM 2147 East intersection

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on possible sewer rate reduction

discussion and possible action on interlocal agreement to participate in Burnet County Hazard Mitigation Plan

presentation regarding possibility of participating in Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement programs

Thursday, Nov. 18

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

