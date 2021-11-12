GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 15
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Nov. 15
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding approval of BCISD Christmas Card Selection
- discussion and possible action regarding approval of vendor and final price for athletic field improvements
- discussion and possible action regarding approval of vendor and final price for student activity center
- discussion and possible action regarding the approval to apply for a Remote Homebound Instructional Waiver
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
5 p.m. special meeting
MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion of bond funds
- executive session discussing professional personnel
6 p.m. regular meeting
- discussion and possible action on TASB Policy Update 118
- discussion and possible action on board resolution of resolution to convene district’s School Health Advisory Council to recommend curriculum materials for human sexuality instruction
- discussion and possible action on addition of CTE Innovative Course for 2022-23
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- discussion and possible action appointing interim city manager
- discussion and possible action on annual appointment of two council members to Public Funds Public Purposes City Council Subcommittee
- discussion and possible action regarding interlocal agreement with Llano County for ARPA broadband infrastructure funding
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on short-term rental permitting ordinance
- discussion and possible action accepting petition and setting public hearing date for dissolution of previous Roper Ranch Public Improvement District for land located to northeast and southeast corners of U.S. 281 and FM 2147.
- discussion and possible action accepting petition and setting public hearing for creation of smaller Roper Ranch Public Improvement District for land located to northeast and predominantly to southeast of the U.S. 281 and FM 2147 East intersection
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion and possible action on possible sewer rate reduction
- discussion and possible action on interlocal agreement to participate in Burnet County Hazard Mitigation Plan
- presentation regarding possibility of participating in Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement programs
Thursday, Nov. 18
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.