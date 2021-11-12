Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 5-11, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 5-11, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Quentin Mayo Buetow, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): operation of vehicle with expired license plate.

Richard Keith Cornelius, 61, of Leander was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: possession of child pornography.

Adrian Edward Gutierrez, 30, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: burglary of building.

Ramon Hughes Lerma, 47, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: speeding.

Luis Rodolfo Martinez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 5 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jamie McCrary, 27, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 5 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container, reckless driving. Released Nov. 8 to outside agency.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: no driver’s license when unlicensed, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Uriel Sanchez-Garcia, 21, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Brandon Michael Scott, 29, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released Nov. 6 on $50,000 bond.

Jeremy Sven Tipping, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released Nov. 7 with credit for time served.

Gary Donnell Williams, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 5 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 8 on personal recognizance.

Nancy Lynn Cantelon, 40, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 6 by CSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 7 on $2,500 bond.

Miguel Bernardo Chagolla, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 6 by CSPD: theft of property, criminal mischief. Released Nov. 7 on $4,500 in bonds.

Jorge Hugo Cruz-Gonzalez, 35, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Nov. 7 to ICE.

Micah Nerys Curry, 22, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Nov. 7 on personal recognizance.

Jose Manuel Garcia, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication. Released Nov. 8 on $4,500 in bonds.

Matt Paul Goodman, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance.

Joshua Paul Grissom, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Felipa Martinez-Rivera, 40, of Mexico was arrested Nov. 6 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Nov. 7 to ICE.

Herber Alexis Mejia Navarro, 25, of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested Nov. 6 by BPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Richard David Mock, 73, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released Nov. 7 on $7,500 bond.

Paul Deleon Rendon, 49, of Lubbock was arrested Nov. 6 by BPD: failure to identify as fugitive. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Ammi Rose Smith, 40, of Tow was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: AFSS-attempt to take weapon from officer, AFSS-driving while intoxicated.

Ciara Blynn Tumey, 26, of Elgin was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-burglary of building. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Kathryn Nioma Gomez, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 7 by CSPD: capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released same day after paying fine.

Colleen Anne Gunn, 48, was arrested Nov. 7 by BPD: possession of controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Ludwin Mendez, 29, was arrested Nov. 7 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Nov. 9 to ICE.

Julian Salinas-Garcia, 29, of Dallas was arrested Nov. 7 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Nov. 8 to ICE.

Phillip Garrett Castillo, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 8 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): burglary of building.

Manuel Cervantes-Jacobo, 21, of San Diego, California, was arrested Nov. 8 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Nov. 9 to ICE.

Ashley Ann Donovan, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: motion to revoke-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Alisha Smith, 33, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 8 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Shelby Westerman, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Nov. 9 on $2,500 bond.

James Howard Hornsby, 57, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BPD: aggravated sexual assault of child.

Jackie Smith Jones, 53, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Nov. 10 on $1,500 bond.

Sebert Pierce, 20, of Vernon was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: motion to revoke-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license plate lamp, failure to appear.

Antulio Junior Vela, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Shelly Cherie Wiley, 50, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Oscar Ferrusquia-Ortiz, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-assault on family/household member.

Steven Shane Johns, 49, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by GSPD: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Mary Jo Jowers, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 10 by MFPD: assault on public servant, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, criminal mischief.

John Paul Luke, 40, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10 by BPD: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear. Released Nov. 11 on $87,500 in bonds.

Jerry Don Osborne, 64, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: interfering with emergency request for assistance, assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 11 on $1,500 in bonds.

Charles Kent Ring, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

April Marie Rodriguez, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property, surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Lacy Renee Serles, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 10 by GSPD: public intoxication.

Tina Lynn Uvalle, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 10 by GSPD: criminal mischief.

Linda Wilkison, 69, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 10 by MFPD: theft of property. Released Nov. 11 on $7,250 in bonds.

Matthew George Corker, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 11 by GSPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired license plates/registration, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, driving while license is invalid.

Cooper Alan Gibson, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Daniel Joseph Graham, 29, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 11 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

John Mark Solomon Griffin, 18, of Round Mountain was arrested Nov. 11 by GSPD: defective exhaust/emission system, defective stop lamps, displaying unclean license plate, failure to appear.

Elisabeth West Jackson, 51, of Houston was arrested Nov. 11 by BPD: unlawfully carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Lupe Hernandez Lerma Jr., 54, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11 by BPD: possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-open container-driver.

Bryan Madison Mueller, 36, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $40,000 bond.

Ryan Seth Orosco, 38, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 11 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Venilda Venecia, 41, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO: assault against elderly/disabled, continuous violence against family.

Tyler Lee Whitt, 25, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 11 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates, speeding. Released same day on $500 bond.

William Keown Wright, 24, of Leander was arrested Nov. 11 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.