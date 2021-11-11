Picayune-KBEY food drive raises 5,000 pounds of food and $10,000

Members of the Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 and the Rotary Club of Marble Falls dropped off monetary donations during The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Food Drive on Nov. 10. With the help of residents and local organizations, the drive raised over $10,000 and roughly 5,000 pounds in food donations for The Helping Center of Marble Falls and LACare in Burnet. Staff photo by Mandi Goldsmith

Highland Lakes residents and organizations came together Wednesday, Nov. 10, to support local food pantries during the The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Food Drive. More than $10,000 in monetary donations and 5,000 pounds of food were raised. All was distributed between The Helping Center of Marble Falls and LACare in Burnet.

“Every year, I’m amazed by the generosity of our community, and this year was no different,” said KBEY host Ben Shields. “Community members opened up their hearts and, because of that, ensured that many residents in Burnet County will have food on the table. We can’t say thank you enough.”

Donation stations were set up at the Marble Falls and Burnet fire stations Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are so appreciative of Marble Falls Fire Rescue and the Burnet Fire Department for helping us with the food drive,” Shields said. “Both departments are vital in this wonderful event.”

Thanks to donations from individuals, organizations, and event sponsors, 4,925 pounds of food were packed onto trailers and delivered along with the money to The Helping Center of Marble Falls, 1016 Broadway, and Lakes Area Care Inc., known as LACare, at 507 Buchanan Drive in Burnet.

While year-round donations are accepted at both pantries, the fall and winter months are especially important times as the organizations gear up to provide resources to those in need during the holiday season.

“LACare and The Helping Center of Marble Falls do great work for the community, and we are happy we can help fill their shelves,” Shields said.

For more information on how to donate your local food pantry, visit The Helping Center or LACare websites.

Other pantries and food organizations include:

BURNET COUNTY HUNGER ALLIANCE

Multiple locations, some with hot meals

BERTRAM FOOD PANTRY

Behind Holy Cross Catholic Church, 520 Texas 29, Bertram, 512-355-2918

THE CUPBOARD

4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores. Hours are 4-7 p.m. the second Wednesday

JOSEPH’S FOOD PANTRY

706 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals, 830-0220-2344

SHARING THE HARVEST

3435 RR 1431, Kingsland, 325-388-0620

TOY DRIVE DEC. 8

And get ready for the annual Picayune and KBEY Toy Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls, 2301 U.S. 281 North, and the Burnet Fire Department’s Central Station, 2002 S. Water St. (U.S. 281). Donations go to Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, Burnet County Santa’s Helpers, and Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

brigid@thepicayune.com