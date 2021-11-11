Guitarist Doyle Dykes in free community concert Nov. 17 at Horseshoe Bay church

Doyle Dykes performs Nov. 17 at The Church at Horseshoe Bay in a free concert. Courtesy photo

Renowned guitarist Doyle Dykes will perform Wednesday, Nov. 17, at The Church at Horseshoe Bay, 600 Hi Ridge Road. The concert is free and open to the community.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall with desserts, coffee, and tea. Dykes takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. with his guitar, stories, and faith-sharing encouragement.

The legendary Chet Atkins once called Dykes “one of the finest fingerpicking guitarists around.” Although influenced by a wide variety of musical styles and genres, Dykes has developed a distinct sound of his own combining exceptional musical ability with an inspiring message of faith.

Along with Atkins, he has played with the Stamps Quartet, Grand Ole Opry star Grandpa Jones, Les Paul, Duane Eddy, Peter Frampton, John Fogerty, Vince Gill, and many others. He performs in venues ranging from festivals to churches.

Although no tickets are required, reservations are requested by Nov. 15 at 830-598-8390 or through the church’s website.

The concert is during the church’s Thanksgiving for Others food drive, so attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for local food pantries, including Joseph’s Pantry in Granite Shoals, Helping Hands Crisis Ministry of Spicewood, St. Frederick’s Baptist Church of Marble Falls, Sharing the Harvest in Kingsland, and The Helping Center of Marble Falls.

editor@thepicayune.com