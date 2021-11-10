Lady Dawgs move on to regional tournament

Burnet High School volleyball head coach Crystal Shipley hands the Lady Dawgs their regional quarterfinals trophy after they defeated Giddings in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal match Nov. 10. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School volleyball team is headed to a regional tournament for only the second time in program history. The Lady Dawgs (23-18 overall, 9-1 District 19-4A) earned the trip after beating Giddings 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20 in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal match in Pflugerville on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The last time Burnet advanced to a regional tournament was in 2011.

The Lady Dawgs now turn their attention to Bellville (37-8-1, 7-0 District 24-4A). The game is 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Bryan High School, 3450 Campus Drive in Bryan.

Burnet head coach Crystal Shipley credited her players for keeping their composure throughout the match against Giddings, even after losing the second set.

“We can’t beat ourselves up,” she recalled telling them between sets. “We gave them a lot of points, and they gained a lot of momentum, so we are going to get out there and regain control of the game.”

She noted the keys to victory were “playing incredible defense, getting over mistakes, and building each other up.”

“There was incredible hustle on both sides of the net,” she said. “(Giddings) had the best defense we have seen in a long time. Our girls refused to lose. They just wanted it and committed to do anything to get it.”

Shipley enjoyed the moment, too. This is her first trip to a regional tournament.

“It was just an overwhelming flow of emotion,” she said as she recalled what she felt as she handed the regional quarterfinals trophy to her players. “I think pride is the biggest emotion felt by all. It was like our bodies could finally relax. Our community showed up. What an incredible atmosphere.”

