Burnet VFW honors veterans with meals and dance Nov. 13

23 seconds ago | DailyTrib.com
Jim Meyer (left) and Jerry Holt of Burnet VFW Post 6974 with the Burnet Police Department's new Veterans Appreciation Vehicle

Jim Meyer (left) and Jerry Holt of Burnet VFW Post 6974 with the Burnet Police Department's new Veterans Appreciation Vehicle, which was unveiled Nov. 9. The post is celebrating veterans with a lunch, dinner, and dance on Saturday, Nov. 13, the pair announced at the event. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Burnet VFW Post 6974 is extending its celebration of Veterans Day to Saturday, Nov. 13, with daylong activities, including lunch, dinner, and a dance. The event begins at about noon with a hamburger lunch at the post, 1402 Buchanan Drive in Burnet. 

“We want to invite the entire community,” said Post Quartermaster Jerry Holt. “It’s free and open to the public.” 

After speeches by Burnet Mayor Crista Goble Bromley and other dignitaries, activities include cornhole, horseshoes, pool, and other games, both inside and outside the post. 

A fajita dinner will be served at 5 p.m. when middle and high school student winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen essay contests are recognized and awarded monetary prizes. 

Just before dark, VFW members will hold a formal flag retirement ceremony in the back lot assisted by the Burnet Boy Scouts. Everyone is encouraged to bring retired flags and place them in the flag bin on the front porch at any time, day or night. 

A deejay will be on hand to provide music for the dance.

