State Rep. Wilson guest of Burnet County Republican Women
State Rep. Terry Wilson is the guest speaker when the Burnet County Republican Women meet Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the Reed Building, 402 Jackson St. in Burnet.
Lunch is $15. Guests are welcome.
Wilson will talk about the state of Texas’ redistricting.
The Caring for America November project will accept donations for the Warrior Defense Project, which offers free, real-time legal aid to service members wrongfully accused of misconduct in the performance of official duties.
