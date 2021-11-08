State Rep. Wilson guest of Burnet County Republican Women

State Rep. Terry Wilson is the guest speaker when the Burnet County Republican Women meet Thursday, Nov. 11. Courtesy photo

State Rep. Terry Wilson is the guest speaker when the Burnet County Republican Women meet Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the Reed Building, 402 Jackson St. in Burnet.

Lunch is $15. Guests are welcome.

Wilson will talk about the state of Texas’ redistricting.

The Caring for America November project will accept donations for the Warrior Defense Project, which offers free, real-time legal aid to service members wrongfully accused of misconduct in the performance of official duties.

Visit the club’s website for contact information.

