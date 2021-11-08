Christmas tree lighting, ‘Grinch’ movie, and more Nov. 12 in downtown Marble Falls

Join Downtown Marble Falls merchants as they welcome the holiday season Friday, Nov. 12. Family-friendly events, including a Christmas tree lighting and free movie in Harmony Park, 215 Main St., begin at 6 p.m. Photo from VisitMarbleFalls.org

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at the downtown Marble Falls Christmas tree lighting Friday, Nov. 12. Snack, shop, and enjoy free events hosted along Main Street throughout the day.

“Friday kicks off the Christmas season downtown,” said city of Marble Falls Downtown Coordinator Erin Burks. “It’s going to be a fun day in Marble Falls.”

Family-friendly holiday events begin with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. in Harmony Park, 215 Main St., followed at sunset by a free showing of “The Grinch” starring Jim Carrey. The movie is hosted in partnership with the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Ms Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts, and ReDid.

Those attending should keep an eye out for a real-life Grinch, who will make an appearance or two, Burks said. A $2 pop-up s’mores bar by Sugar Mama Cookies will set up in the park.

ReDid, 209 Main St., hosts its annual Christmas Reveal from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. Holiday shoppers can drop by the store for free snacks while perusing holiday-themed products perfect for gifts.

Shopping continues at a pop-up flower market at Birdie’s Market, 706 Third St. Seasonal bouquets and free snacks are available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the store.

For operating hours and information about all downtown merchants, go to the Visit Marble Falls website.

Comprehensive lists of upcoming holiday events across the Highland Lakes is available in the 2021 Christmas Lights Guide.

brigid@thepicayune.com