Faith ends regular season undefeated

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team didn’t miss a beat in earning a 64-8 win against Round Rock Christian on Nov. 5 to end the regular season.

The district champion Flames are a perfect 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Class 2A District 4-Division II of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

They begin the playoffs against Ovilla Christian School at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Faith’s Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

Faith head coach Stephen Shipley credited his players for their performances, especially since the Flames are adjusting to the absence of senior Malachi Blackington, who suffered a season-ending leg injury the previous week.

“It was good,” Shipley said. “We stayed focused and did our jobs.”

He credited seniors Case Coleman, Harrison Hanner, and Ben Martin for leading the way. Coleman and Hanner handled the offense and scored most of the touchdowns. Shipley noted Coleman found senior Justin Mottle for a long touchdown reception.

Martin caught four interceptions and returned two for touchdowns.

The coach noted areas where the Flames can improve. He pointed out a blown coverage that allowed Round Rock Christian to score its only touchdown and penalties that took points off the scoreboard. Though those yellow flags simply delayed the inevitable, Shipley said the Flames must understand errors can have lasting effects now that Faith is preparing for the postseason.

“For the most part, we played well,” he said. “We scored more running the football than throwing. And, we scored on every drive and our defense played well.”

