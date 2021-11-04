Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 arriving in Texas and at least one Marble Falls location

The Texas Department of State Health announced Wednesday, Nov. 3, that more than 1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is headed to healthcare providers in the state, including at least one Marble Falls location.

On Oct. 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for ages 5-11.

According to the state health department, Texas is getting 1.3 million doses of the vaccine with 400,000 of them already having arrived as of Monday, Nov. 1.

The delivery of the full amount will continue through next week.

The allocation includes 300 doses to Children’s Health Center P.A., 1009 Falls Parkway in Marble Falls. Contact the center for more information on the vaccine and its availability.

The state asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship more than one million doses to about 900 healthcare providers and pharmacies in 155 counties. Another 350,000 doses are going to pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program.

H-E-B, Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies should also receive pediatric vaccines at some locations. Visit the websites for more information and availability as well as to schedule an appointment.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has emergency use authorization for children ages 5-15. The FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine in August 2021 for ages 16 and older. It was previously administered under an emergency use authorization for that age group starting in December 2020.

Approximately 2.9 million children in Texas are 5-11 years old.

“Vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 helps to protect all Texans from COVID-19,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, the state health commissioner. “Twenty-two Texas children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from complications of COVID-19, and 118 have been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The pediatric vaccine will further help reduce the spread of disease and prevent the rare but serious complications of COVID-19 in this age group.”

Visit the DSHS COVID-19 webpage for more information on the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, its signs and symptoms, and preventive steps.

