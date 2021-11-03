Voters OK Texas constitutional amendments

It was a clean sweep for the passage of the eight proposed Texas constitutional amendments on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voter turnout was low, with only about 1.4 million Texans casting ballots compared to 16.9 million registered voters. That’s about 8.7 percent of registered voters, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Highland Lakes voters showed more interest. Voter turnout was 17.51 percent in Llano County and 9.51 percent in Burnet County. Voters in the two counties followed those statewide in favoring the eight newly passeed propositions, which are:

Proposition 1 — Authorizes the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

It passed 1,224,406 to 236,579 statewide. Llano County voted 2,556 for and 393 against. Burnet County voted 2,787 for and 518 against.

Proposition 2 — Authorizes a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

It passed 918,744 to 536,249 statewide. Llano County voted 1,831 for and 1,100 against. Burnet County voted 1,823 for and 1,473 against.

Proposition 3 — Prohibits the state or a political subdivision of the state (local governments) from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

It passed 925,447 to 557,093 statewide. Llano County voted 2,238 for and 707 against. Burnet County voted 2,533 for and 790 against.

Proposition 4 — Changes the eligibility requirements for a justice of the Texas Supreme Court, a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

It passed 845,030 to 592,585 statewide. Llano County voted 1,864 for and 981 against. Burnet County voted 2,210 for and 1,038 against.

Proposition 5 — Provides additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

It passed 852,336 to 586,686 statewide. Llano County voted 1,923 for and 944 against. Burnet County voted 2,207 for and 1,053 against.

Proposition 6 — Establishes a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

It passed 1,293,922 to 178,665 statewide. Llano County voted 2,647 for and 264 against. Burnet County voted 3,008 for and 305 against.

Proposition 7 — Allows the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

It passed 1,285,384 to 190,109 statewide. Llano County voted 2,607 for and 319 against. Burnet County voted 2,949 for and 359 against.

Proposition 8 — Authorizes the Texas Legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the U.S. armed forces who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

It passed 1,291,920 to 180,179 statewide. Llano County voted 2,641 for and 291 against. Burnet County voted 2,974 for and 329 against

Visit the Texas Secretary of State Office’s election results webpage for more information and a complete breakdown on the Nov. 2 election.

