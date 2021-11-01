Texas constitutional election Nov. 2

Highland Lakes voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the Texas constitutional amendment election. After almost two weeks of early voting, Election Day is the last chance for Texans to decide the eight proposed amendments.

Election Day polling locations

Burnet County

(Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Burnet County AgriLife, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Burnet County Courthouse Annex South, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway, Marble Falls

Burnet County utilizes voting centers, so a registered voter can cast a ballot at any of the above polling locations on Election Day. They do not have to vote in their home voting precinct.

(Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Voting Precincts 101 and 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie, Llano

Voting Precincts 204 and 205 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261, Buchanan Dam

Voting Precincts 108, 203, and 307 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St., Kingsland

Voting Precincts 102 and 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

Proposed amendments on the ballot

Proposition 1: Authorizes the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition 2: Authorizes a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

Proposition 3: Prohibits the state or a political subdivision of the state (local governments) from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

Proposition 4: Changes the eligibility requirements for a justice of the Texas Supreme Court, a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

Proposition 5: Provides additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

Proposition 6: Establishes a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Proposition 7: Allows the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

Proposition 8: Authorizes the Texas Legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the U.S. armed forces who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

People will cast a “for” or “against” vote on each item. You can look at a sample ballot to review the measures.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office has explanatory statements of each of the proposed amendments. The Texas League of Women Voters offers a breakdown of the propositions in short videos and a voter’s guide.

For more information on the Nov. 2 election, visit the Llano County Elections Office or the Burnet County Elections Office websites. Visit the Texas Secretary of State’s Vote Texas website for more information on voting in Texas.

