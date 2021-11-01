Support Community Press

Highland Lakes Democratic Women’s Fall Festival Nov. 13

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Joe Jaworkski and The People's Band

Joe Jaworkski and The People's Band perform at the Highland Lakes Democratic Women's Fall Festival Fundraiser on Nov. 13. Jaworski is a Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general. Courtesy photo

The community is invited to the Highland Lakes Democratic Women‘s Fall Festival Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Cadillac Dance Hall, 1375 FM 1855 in Marble Falls.

The event features food from Spyke’s Bar-B-Que and live music by special guest Joe Jaworski and The People’s Band. Jaworski is a Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general. 

Tickets are $50 per person. Reservations and prepayment are due by Nov. 5. 

Guests who join the club during the event will receive free membership for one year, a $25 value. 

Contact lrippy1946@gmail.com for information and reservations.

