Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 22-28, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 22-28, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Willie Charles Anderson Jr., 35, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 22 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Kerry Mark Carroll, 52, of Fort Worth was arrested Oct. 22 by BCSO: theft of property, misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property, misappropriation of trust fund-defraud. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Martin Ismael Garcia, 20, of Waco was arrested Oct. 22 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Shelton Michael Hermoso, 22, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22 by BCSO: SRA-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $42,500 in bonds.

Carlos Mancera-Esquivel, 35, of Austin was arrested Oct. 22 by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Oct. 23 to ICE.

Vicky Garcia Mullins, 47, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 22 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 25 per judge’s order.

Selina Lyon Nail, 47, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Fisher Ray Skinner, 17, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22 by CSPD: driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released Oct. 24 on $2,500 bond.

Leon Aubrey Herman Small, 31, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 22 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 28 to outside agency.

David Clyde Stiles Jr., 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 22 by BCSO: motion to revoke-sexual assault. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Michael Todd Estes, 41, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 23 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Wyatt Chapman, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 25 on $1,500 bond.

Jose Florez-Zepeda, 33, was arrested Oct. 24 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 25 to ICE.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24 by MFPD: burglary of habitation. Released Oct. 25 per judge’s order.

James Frederick Hood, 50, of Austin was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Oct. 26 on $7,500 bond.

Jose Martinez-Leija, 29, was arrested Oct. 24 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 25 to ICE. Released Oct. 28 on $2,000 bond.

Micah Moody McCormick, 41, of Austin was arrested Oct. 24 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Oct. 25 on $2,500 bond.

Joseph Levi Melton, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana. Released Oct. 25 on $2,500 bond.

Joshua Blake Peel, 30, of San Angelo was arrested Oct. 24 by BPD: assault on family/household member, abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect. Released Oct. 29 to outside agency.

Ruben Ray Robles, 61, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 by BPD: possession of controlled substance.

Jose Santos Zamora, 60, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 24 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 25 on $1,500 bond.

Carlos Barrios-Garcia, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 25 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Yussef Lomeli Betanzos, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Oct. 26 on $500 bond.

Jerry Edwards Hernandez, 38, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 25 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released Oct. 26 on $3,000 bond.

Macy Pehl Lunsford, 27, of Liberty Hill was arrested Oct. 25 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 26 on $10,000 in bonds.

Benjamin Arthur Morgan, 78, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25 by BCSO: criminal mischief-impairing/interrupting public service. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Trace Jeremy Murphy, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

James Henry Steaples, 49, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 25 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 27 on $50,000 bond.

Naomi Rachel-Seay Alvarez, 41, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO: public intoxication, theft. Released Oct. 29 on personal recognizance.

Tasha Lea Crain, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Filberto Herrera-Neri, 37, was arrested Oct. 26 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 27 to ICE.

Joshua Levi Jackson, 31, of Kempner was arrested Oct. 26 by BPD: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Nicholas Leija, 35, of Belton was arrested Oct. 26 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 30, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26 by CSPD: failure to appear-theft of property, theft of property. Released Oct. 27 on $5,000 in bonds.

Zackery Mikal Holland, 24, of Bastrop was arrested Oct. 27 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 28 on personal recognizance.

Humberto Carlos Martinez, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Eddy Lester Pruett, 39, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 27 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 28 on $3,500 in bonds.

Carl Wayne Scott, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 27 by MFPD: theft of property.

Sandra Lee Streichert, 61, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-tamper/fabricate physical evidence, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Oct. 28 on $21,000 in bonds.

Stephen Daniel Davis, 44, of Comanche was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

James Stephen Holman Jr., 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 by BCSO: false report to police officer. Released Oct. 29 on $1,500 bond.

Daniel Eduardo Pablo-Serrano, 24, of Austin was arrested Oct. 28 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 29 to ICE.

John Charles Terry, 44, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 by Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): bench warrant.