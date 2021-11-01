2022 Locals Love Us voting now open

Cast your ballots online now through Nov. 30 in the 2022 Locals Love Us campaign, sponsored by The Picayune Magazine, 101Highland Lakes.com, and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune

You can vote online on any mobile device, including your phone. Plus, you can cast a ballot every day, so vote early, vote often really does apply here!

Locals Love Us gives readers and listeners a chance to pick their favorite businesses, services, eateries, organizations, events, and people across the Highland Lakes.

“The annual Locals Love Us contest is a fun way for Picayune readers and KBEY listeners to give a huge shout-out for their favorite places throughout the Highland Lakes,” said Mandi Goldsmith, publisher of Victory Media Marketing, which owns KBEY, The Picayune Magazine, and a variety of other publications and websites. “It also gives business owners and employees who work hard all year long a chance to really shine when they win the hearts of locals.”

When the Locals Love Us magazine comes out in February 2022, it will become an invaluable resource for visitors to the area, just in time for the spring and summer vacation seasons.

“Who better to ask about the best hamburger, live entertainment, or oil change than a local?” Goldsmith said. “When I visit a place, I want to know where the locals go. They know what’s best in their own communities.”

Locals Love Us voters can select winners in three areas of the Highland Lakes — Burnet, Kingsland/Llano, and Marble Falls — which includes businesses and people from Cottonwood Shores, Horseshoe Bay, Buchanan Dam, Bertram, Spicewood, and across the Highland Lakes.

The entire voting process is a great interaction between businesses and their customers as locations encourage fans to go online and vote. One simple way to do just that is by sharing the Locals Love Us ballot on their own social media accounts and websites.

Locals do love to reward the businesses that provide great service. You can also give a big “high five” to organizations looking out for the community as well as individuals such as teachers, coaches, volunteers, city workers, first responders, and more.

Locals Love Us is an opportunity to showcase the people, businesses, events, and organizations that make the Highland Lakes community great, Goldsmith added.

Visit the Locals Love Us ballot webpage to cast your vote, and while you’re there, check out last year’s winners.

daniel@thepicayune.com