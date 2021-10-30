Flames flatten Hill Country School 64-6

Faith Academy of Marble Falls senior Cody Owens was the Flames' defensive most valuable player during the 64-6 win against Hill Christian School of Austin on Oct. 29. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team began a two-game road trip Oct. 29 with another decisive victory, a 64-6 rout of Hill Country School of Austin that ended after two quarters because of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools mercy rule.

The nationally ranked Flames (9-0 overall, 4-0 District 4-Division II), who are No. 11 in MaxPreps.com’s six-man football poll, travel to play Round Rock Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, 3005 CR 175 in Leander.

Faith head coach Stephen Shipley said his team played its most complete game of the season against Hill Country, noting the Flames led 32-0 after the first quarter after scoring on every drive while ensuring the Knights (4-4, 2-3) never found an offensive rhythm.

“Our goal was to come out quick and get up on them quick, and we did,” he said. “We scored on the first drive and held them on defense and scored and scored and scored.”

About the only blemish, he said, was a mental error on defense that ended the shutout. Still, Shipley couldn’t help but praise his defense.

“They had athletes,” he said of the Knights. “They weren’t bad. They were better than some of the other teams we’ve played. As soon as they handed the ball off, we were in their faces. We didn’t give them time to do anything.”

Shipley said senior Cody Owens was the game’s defensive most valuable player, recording six sacks, five in the opening quarter.

“Cody was just phenomenal,” the coach said. “He was done midway through the second quarter. We put our junior varsity kids in.”

What pleased him the most was the controlled speed the Flames displayed.

“A lot of times, we’re getting in the backfield too fast,” he said. “There’s so much open field that you have to be disciplined and controlled. It’s been sweet on being more disciplined and making our correct reads.”

Offensively, the Flames didn’t miss a beat.

“We made it simple,” Shipley said. “Get it in the hands of number 20 (senior Case Coleman) and number 8 (senior Harrison Hanner). It makes my job (as the play caller) a lot easier. I think we had only one third down.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com