Mustangs shut out Northeast 49-0

Marble Falls senior fullback Isaias Fernandez scored a 32-yard touchdown en route to the Mustangs' 49-0 win over Austin Northeast on Oct. 29. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Marble Falls High School football team got another important District 14-5A Division II win, thrashing Austin Northeast 49-0 on the road Oct. 29.

The Mustangs (6-3 overall, 3-2 district) now prepare for the regular season finale against Austin Crockett at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

“We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be early,” Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman said about the Northeast win. “There are things we needed to work on. We came out trying to work on things, and we weren’t as sharp. Ultimately, we got the job done to win.”

The Mustangs controlled every part of the contest, scoring on four of five possessions in the first half while limiting the Raiders (3-6, 1-4) to two first downs.

Marble Falls senior fullback Isaias Fernandez got the game’s first score, a 32-yard scamper that capped a six-play, 63-yard drive. Senior kicker Logan Barnes added the extra point for a 7-0 Mustang lead with 8 minutes 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

After a Northeast punt, Marble Falls senior halfback Roberto Adame scored from 1 yard out to finish a three-play, 71-yard drive, giving his team a 14-0 lead after the extra point with 5:10 left in the opening quarter. The big play was a 58-yard completion from senior quarterback Jake Becker to Barnes.

Another Raider punt and another Marble Falls touchdown followed, though it was delayed. The Mustangs had a 50-yard touchdown wiped out because of a personal foul. Still, Becker wouldn’t be denied six plays later as he finished a 51-yard, eight-play drive by forcing his way to paydirt from 10 yards out with 11:53 left in the half.

The two teams exchanged turnovers, and then Marble Falls junior tailback Caleb Vidal took matters into his own hands. He scored on a one-play, 60-yard drive with 3:49 left in the half.

Adame added his second touchdown that also capped a one-play drive, this time covering 40 yards, for a 35-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, the scoring didn’t start again until the fourth quarter after junior Jaseal Ruiz ran 22 yards for a touchdown and a 42-0 lead with 9:27 remaining in the game.

Sophomore tailback Dominic Fierro had the game’s final touchdown from 40 yards to make it 49-0.

The Raiders had 81 yards of total offense, all unofficial.

Herman credited Northeast for its fighting spirit, noting it had only 19 players on the roster with many playing both offense and defense.

“Those kids played hard,” he said. “When they went down, they didn’t quit.”

Marble Falls had 495 yards of total offense led by Vidal’s seven carries for 130 yards and a score and Adame’s seven carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns, all unofficial.

Herman was happy with the explosive plays, calling them unexpected. What bothered him were the four penalties for 40 yards and two lost fumbles.

“Everybody got to play,” he said. “We’ll look at film and try to get better.”

