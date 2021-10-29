Granite Shoals man killed in Oct. 22 collision on US 281 identified

A 40-year-old Granite Shoals man died Oct. 22 after his Toyota Tundra collided with a Peterbilt truck on U.S. 281 north of Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The Marble Falls Police Department identified 40-year-old Luis Anibal Caballero of Granite Shoals as the person killed Oct. 22 in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 281 on the north side of Marble Falls.

Emergency crews responded to the collision between a 2006 Toyota Tundra and a Peterbilt semi-truck at 7:17 a.m. in the 4700 block of the highway, according to a MFPD report.

Caballero was driving the Tundra and traveling north in the outside lane. The semi was traveling in the outside southbound lane.

The Marble Falls police officer investigating the crash was able to watch video from the semi-truck. According to the officer, the Tundra driver “appeared to lose control of the vehicle.”

The Tundra veered into the southbound lane and collided with the oncoming truck, according to the report.

Caballero died at the scene.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help Caballero’s family with funeral and other expenses.

