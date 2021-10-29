Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Granite Shoals man killed in Oct. 22 collision on US 281 identified

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
US 281 fatal crash north of Marble Falls

A 40-year-old Granite Shoals man died Oct. 22 after his Toyota Tundra collided with a Peterbilt truck on U.S. 281 north of Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The Marble Falls Police Department identified 40-year-old Luis Anibal Caballero of Granite Shoals as the person killed Oct. 22 in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 281 on the north side of Marble Falls.

Emergency crews responded to the collision between a 2006 Toyota Tundra and a Peterbilt semi-truck at 7:17 a.m. in the 4700 block of the highway, according to a MFPD report.

Caballero was driving the Tundra and traveling north in the outside lane. The semi was traveling in the outside southbound lane. 

The Marble Falls police officer investigating the crash was able to watch video from the semi-truck. According to the officer, the Tundra driver “appeared to lose control of the vehicle.” 

The Tundra veered into the southbound lane and collided with the oncoming truck, according to the report.

Caballero died at the scene.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help Caballero’s family with funeral and other expenses. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 1

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Burnet residents can apply to serve on police advisory board; deadline is Dec. 1

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Former MFISD administrator Bill Rives receives Excellence in Education award

8 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 + one =