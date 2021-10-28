Motorcyclist killed in US 281 crash identified

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on U.S. 281 just north of Marble Falls on Oct. 26 was identified as 52-year-old Todd Ehrlich of Spicewood. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Todd Ehrlich, 52, of Spicewood was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a U.S. 281 car crash on Oct. 26.

The collision, which took place at about 11 a.m. Tuesday just north of Marble Falls, involved one other vehicle, which was traveling north on U.S. 281. The driver was attempting to turn around and assist a disabled motorist on the northbound shoulder when the car collided with Ehrlich.

“The driver turned when unsafe directly in front of the motorcycle that was traveling north on U.S. 281,” according to Texas Department of Public Safety statement. “The (motorcycle) struck the left side of the (vehicle). The rider was ejected from the motorcycle.”

Ehrlich was pronounced dead at Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story reported that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was pronounced dead at Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet.

editor@thepicayune.com