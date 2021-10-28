Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Motorcyclist killed in US 281 crash identified

13 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Fatal motorcycle crash on US 281

A motorcyclist killed in a crash on U.S. 281 just north of Marble Falls on Oct. 26 was identified as 52-year-old Todd Ehrlich of Spicewood. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Todd Ehrlich, 52, of Spicewood was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a U.S. 281 car crash on Oct. 26

The collision, which took place at about 11 a.m. Tuesday just north of Marble Falls, involved one other vehicle, which was traveling north on U.S. 281. The driver was attempting to turn around and assist a disabled motorist on the northbound shoulder when the car collided with Ehrlich. 

“The driver turned when unsafe directly in front of the motorcycle that was traveling north on U.S. 281,” according to Texas Department of Public Safety statement. “The (motorcycle) struck the left side of the (vehicle). The rider was ejected from the motorcycle.”

Ehrlich was pronounced dead at Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story reported that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was pronounced dead at Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Granite Shoals hires company to examine water meter issues, suggest solutions

9 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Faith Flames face playoff-hungry Hill Country Christian School

10 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Mustangs work on keeping mental edge against Austin Northeast

11 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 + 7 =