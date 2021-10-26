Support Community Press

Motorcycle rider killed in U.S. 281 crash north of Marble Falls

21 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
U.S. 281 was reduced to one lane of alternating traffic as officers worked to clear the site of a fatal accident north of Marble Falls between the Honey Creek Quarry entrance and Park Road 4. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, on U.S. 281 just north of Marble Falls near the Honey Creek Quarry and south of Park Road 4. The name of the victim and the number of vehicles involved have not been released at this time.

The five-lane stretch of highway was taken down to only one lane with alternating traffic flow as first responders worked to clear the scene.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt,” a DPS media representative wrote in a statement released to the media the afternoon of the accident.

