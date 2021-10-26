Motorcycle rider killed in U.S. 281 crash north of Marble Falls
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, on U.S. 281 just north of Marble Falls near the Honey Creek Quarry and south of Park Road 4. The name of the victim and the number of vehicles involved have not been released at this time.
The five-lane stretch of highway was taken down to only one lane with alternating traffic flow as first responders worked to clear the scene.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices and always wear your safety belt,” a DPS media representative wrote in a statement released to the media the afternoon of the accident.