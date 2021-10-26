UPDATE: Horseshoe Bay rescinds boil water notice

UPDATE OCT. 27: The city of Horseshoe Bay rescinded its boil water notice, effective as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, after receiving word the water sample given to a lab was safe for human consumption. In addition, both the Central Water Plant and the West Water Plant are functioning at full capacities. The water distribution systems at both plants have been flushed and returned to normal levels.

PREVIOUS STORY: A boil water notice was issued for Horseshoe Bay residents Tuesday, Oct. 26. The city has been dealing with water availability and pressure problems since the weekend due to repairs at its water plants.

Residents who are most affected are those in Horseshoe Bay West and Summit Rock and residents in higher-elevated areas, including The Trails of Horseshoe and The Hills, according to a media release from the city.

Biological samples are being taken now, and city leaders expect the results of those tests within the next 24 hours.

Repairs at the Central Water Plant were completed midday Monday, Oct. 25, but the city can’t yet guarantee the water is safe for consumption.

“Until the city receives confirmation of safe samples, water customers within the affected areas must boil their water prior to consumption,” reads the release. “To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

Public water system officials will notify customers when the water is safe for consumption.

Call the Horseshoe Bay Utilities dispatch at 830-598-8741 and follow the prompt for more information.

