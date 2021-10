Sales tax revenues continue to rise

Several Highland Lakes cities are continuing to see a rise in local sales tax revenue this September, including Horseshoe Bay, which experienced an almost 83 percent increase compared to the same month in 2020. Overall, sales tax revenues for 2021 are outperforming the previous year.

The following data reflects reports submitted from the Texas Comptroller’s office for the month.

MARBLE FALLS

In September, Marble Falls brought in 23.9 percent more in sales tax revenue when compared to September 2020.

September 2021: $997,175.42

September 2020: $804,658.50

Year-to-date sales tax revenue by September 2021 is $9.88 million, up 19.53 percent from last year

BURNET

September sales tax revenue for Burnet is up 20.78 percent compared to September 2020.

September 2021: $305,660.77

September 2020: $253,052.85

Year-to-date sales tax revenue by September 2021 is $2.66 million, up 14.49 percent from last year

GRANITE SHOALS

September sales tax revenue for Granite Shoals is up 16.32 percent compared to September 2020.

September 2021: $39,719.99

September 2020: $34,145.65

Total sales tax revenue by September 2021 is $374,308.92, up 8.19 percent from last year

HORSESHOE BAY

September sales tax revenue for Horseshoe Bay is up 82.82 percent compared to September 2020.

September 2021: $220,534.97

September 2020: $120,624.98

Total sales tax revenue by September 2021 is $1.52 million, up 30.75 percent from last year

COTTONWOOD SHORES

September sales tax revenue for Cottonwood Shores is up 29.16 percent compared to September 2020.

September 2021: $23,633.31

September 2020: $18,297.46

Total sales tax revenue by September 2021 is $226,669.32, up 27.62 percent from last year

