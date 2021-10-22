GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 25

Check agendas and websites to see if the following meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Oct. 25

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action giving authority to publish the final draft of the proposed Llano County Game Room regulations and application for public review, public hearing, and final approval

discussion and possible action approving a letter to the state concerning the Old Schneider’s Slab

discussion and possible action approving a resolution from the state of Texas that Llano County support the adoption and approval of the Texas Term Sheet set out by the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council and Settlement Allocation

2 p.m. special called meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda: receive, provide information, and take possible action regarding the redistricting of county political boundaries

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

