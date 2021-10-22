Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 15-21, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 15-21, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Megan Elizabeth Ashton, 38, of Brooklin, Ontario, Canada, was arrested Oct. 15 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Oct. 16 to ICE.

Jose Raymond Constancia, 65, of Melvin was arrested Oct. 15 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): sexual assault of child.

Stefano Pacucci, 36, of Genoa, Italy, was arrested Oct. 15 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 16 to ICE.

Carlos Erasto Salmeron, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 15 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear, speeding, no driver’s license. Released Oct. 16 on $4,000 in bonds.

Carmen Melissa Smith, 58, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Oct. 16 on $500 bond.

Mandy Anchondo-Garcia, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 16 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Oct. 17 on $1,500 bond.

Leonardo Garcia-Sanchez, 30, of Austin was arrested Oct. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 17 to ICE.

Adrian Martinez-Yan, 51, of Austin was arrested Oct. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 17 to ICE.

Charles Ray McWhorter, 77, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 16 by MFPD: injury to child/elderly/disabled person. Released Oct. 17 on $5,000 bond.

Cody Wehe Mezger, 25, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: interfering with emergency request for assistance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, continuous violence against family. Released Oct. 17 on $30,000 in bonds.

Alba Orcajo-Perez, 29, of Austin was arrested Oct. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 17 to ICE.

William Carlton Fisher, 30, of Austin was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $500 bond.

Milagros Maria Franco, 23, of Cordoba, Argentina, was arrested Oct. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 18 to ICE.

Daniel Francisco Gomez, 28, of Austin was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Carlos Gonzalez-Ovalle, 28, of San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, was arrested Oct. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 18 to ICE.

Ryan Cory Hart, 39, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-theft of property, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Ryan Seth Orosco, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 19 on $1,500 in bonds.

Jose Perez-Gonzales, 38, was arrested Oct. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 18 to ICE.

Merlin Patricia Ramirez, 29, was arrested Oct. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 18 to ICE.

Cory Robert Callahan, 44, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 18 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rene Anthony Garza, 30, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 18 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon.

Nicole Maria Hoffman, 39, of Kempner was arrested Oct. 18 by BPD: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Lane Alan Peavy, 23, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO: no driver’s license.

Stephen James Guilbeau, 57, of Austin was arrested Oct. 19 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 20 on $7,500 bond.

Shane Edward Lemond, 33, of Houston was arrested Oct. 19 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Oct. 20 on personal recognizance.

Rodrigo Ramirez, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO: sexual abuse of child-continuous. Released Oct. 20 on $100,000 bond.

Juan Carlos Rivera, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 19 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): expired driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 20 on personal recognizance.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-illegal dumping. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Tyler Christian Untermeyer, 21, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO: theft of firearm. Released Oct. 20 on $7,500 bond.

Quentin Mayo Buetow, 23, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of mail/identifying information, surety surrender-credit/debit card abuse.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 20 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): public intoxication.

Casey Jasper Elderkin, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Charles Eugene Finke III, 31, of Austin was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle.

Rene Anthony Garza, 30, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Ryan Carl Hoerauf, 62, was arrested Oct. 20 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 21 on $2,500 bond.

Mina Marie Ironside, 22, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 20 by MFPD: military deserter.

Christopher Jordan Rodriguez, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, evading arrest/detention.

Heather Joanne Sparks, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO: SRA-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Katie Sue Cozby, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by BPD: bond forfeiture-theft of service.

Cristian Funez-Castillo, 31, was arrested Oct. 21 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Shelton Michael Hermoso, 22, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: sexual assault.

Steven Darrell Payne, 41, of Liberty Hill was arrested Oct. 21 by BCSO: failure to comply with requirement on striking fixtures on highway. Released same day.

April Marie Rodriguez, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by MFPD: theft of property, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Clayton Michael West, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21 by MFPD: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.