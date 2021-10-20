Meadowlakes addresses coyote ‘infiltration’

The city of Meadowlakes is advising residents to be cautious when outdoors after possible coyotes killed deer earlier this month and at least one coyote was spotted in the city limits. (Image is stock for illustration purposes and not the one seen in the city.) iStock image

Meadowlakes city officials are monitoring the possible presence of coyotes within the city following reports of deer killings earlier in October. Mayor Mark Bentley and City Manager Johnnie Thompson addressed the issue in an Oct. 13 edition of the weekly community newsletter.

“We are working on a plan to control the recent coyote infiltration,” Thompson wrote.

City officials believe a pack of three to four coyotes is making its presence known within the city limits. However, by Wednesday, Oct. 20, Thompson confirmed no more deer deaths and only one report of a coyote spotted within the city.

“We have contacted the government trapper, and he is looking into a means of controlling them should the problem redevelop,” Thompson said in a statement.

City officials are encouraging residents to proceed with caution when outdoors alone or with small animals.

More information on the issue will be shared in the weekly newsletter as it arises, Thompson said.

