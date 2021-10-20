Meadowlakes addresses coyote ‘infiltration’
Meadowlakes city officials are monitoring the possible presence of coyotes within the city following reports of deer killings earlier in October. Mayor Mark Bentley and City Manager Johnnie Thompson addressed the issue in an Oct. 13 edition of the weekly community newsletter.
“We are working on a plan to control the recent coyote infiltration,” Thompson wrote.
City officials believe a pack of three to four coyotes is making its presence known within the city limits. However, by Wednesday, Oct. 20, Thompson confirmed no more deer deaths and only one report of a coyote spotted within the city.
“We have contacted the government trapper, and he is looking into a means of controlling them should the problem redevelop,” Thompson said in a statement.
City officials are encouraging residents to proceed with caution when outdoors alone or with small animals.
More information on the issue will be shared in the weekly newsletter as it arises, Thompson said.
1 thought on “Meadowlakes addresses coyote ‘infiltration’”
I am puzzled why the presence of coyotes is considered such a problem. They are present in Chicago, where I lived for many years, and tolerated because they help with rat infestations, far more dangerous to the residents than they are. Do we really need to be so protective of white-tail deer, which are far too numerous for the health of our open lands?
I refer you to this link for your research; http://www.projectcoyote.org/carnivores/coyote/. The NY Times also has an excellent article on the benefits of coyote presence in cities.