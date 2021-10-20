Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Meadowlakes addresses coyote ‘infiltration’

11 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Coyote in Texas field

The city of Meadowlakes is advising residents to be cautious when outdoors after possible coyotes killed deer earlier this month and at least one coyote was spotted in the city limits. (Image is stock for illustration purposes and not the one seen in the city.) iStock image

Meadowlakes city officials are monitoring the possible presence of coyotes within the city following reports of deer killings earlier in October. Mayor Mark Bentley and City Manager Johnnie Thompson addressed the issue in an Oct. 13 edition of the weekly community newsletter.

“We are working on a plan to control the recent coyote infiltration,” Thompson wrote.

City officials believe a pack of three to four coyotes is making its presence known within the city limits. However, by Wednesday, Oct. 20, Thompson confirmed no more deer deaths and only one report of a coyote spotted within the city. 

“We have contacted the government trapper, and he is looking into a means of controlling them should the problem redevelop,” Thompson said in a statement. 

City officials are encouraging residents to proceed with caution when outdoors alone or with small animals. 

More information on the issue will be shared in the weekly newsletter as it arises, Thompson said. 

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls grants hotel occupancy tax abatement for hotel-conference center

12 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Grand opening for The Brixton long-term care home in Horseshoe Bay is Oct. 22

12 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram digs up big donation for second structure

15 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

1 thought on “Meadowlakes addresses coyote ‘infiltration’

  1. I am puzzled why the presence of coyotes is considered such a problem. They are present in Chicago, where I lived for many years, and tolerated because they help with rat infestations, far more dangerous to the residents than they are. Do we really need to be so protective of white-tail deer, which are far too numerous for the health of our open lands?

    I refer you to this link for your research; http://www.projectcoyote.org/carnivores/coyote/. The NY Times also has an excellent article on the benefits of coyote presence in cities.

    Reply
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen − twelve =