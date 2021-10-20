Dispose of old, unused prescriptions at MFPD event Oct. 23

Every year, thousands of old or unused prescription drugs end up in landfills, down drains, or worse — in the hands of those who abuse them, often because people don’t know how or where to properly dispose of them. The Marble Falls Police Department has the answer.

The department is participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the station, 606 Avenue N.

During the event, anyone can drop off unused or expired drugs.

While the event keeps prescription drugs out of landfills and from going down the drain and into water sources, the DEA’s emphasis is on keeping them out of the hands of those who might abuse them. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the majority of people who abuse prescription drugs often get them from friends and family. Old and unused prescription drugs are often part of the problem.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 93,000 Americans died in 2020 from drug overdoses with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent.

Since the DEA began the drug take-back event, it has helped dispose of 7,000 tons of medication.

People can drop off tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Drop-off locations will not accept liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharp objects or illicit drugs.

Other locations participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are:

Lampasas Police Department, 301 Fourth St., Lampasas

Leander Police Department, 705 Leander Drive, Leander

Lakeway Police Department, 1941 Lohmans Road, Lakeway

Call the Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611 for more information.

