Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls celebrates homecoming week

19 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
2021 Marble Falls High School homecoming court

The 2021 Marble Falls High School homecoming court is (front row, from left) J.J. Tellez, Karis Cotton, Maggie Arreguin, Daisy Mata-Munoz, Alizae Rojas, (back, left) Jake Becker, Hudson McBryde, Gia Lemon, Matis Fonseca, and Tim Vidal. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Homecoming week is here for Marble Falls High School with themed dress-up days at school, a community pep rally, a royal court, and a football game to top it off.

Homecoming is a tradition in which high school graduates return to their hometown, but it’s also a chance for the community to celebrate the current students and school programs.

The Marble Falls homecoming week includes a stadium procession and community pep rally at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

The high school, Marble Falls Middle School, and community groups and organizations are participating in the procession. They will enter from the visitors’ side of the stadium and make their way along the track.

Spectators not in the procession can take seats on the home side to watch the procession and the pep rally. 

Marble Falls High School students will be getting into the spirt throughout the week with themed dress-up days, including:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 19 — Tiki Tuesday (Tourist/Hawaiian)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Wanna Be Wednesday (Dream Job)
  • Thursday, Oct. 21 — Country/Western
  • Friday, Oct. 22 — Mustang Spirit

Of course, what would homecoming be without royalty. This year’s court includes Maggie Arreguin, Karis Cotton, Gia Lemon, Daisy Mata-Munoz, Alizae Rojas, Jake Becker, Matis Fonseca, Hudson McBryde, J.J. Tellez, and Tim Vidal.

The week culminates with the crowning of the king and queen during the Marble Falls Mustangs-Navarro Vikings football game Friday, Oct. 22 at Mustang Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

With superior ratings, Burnet Esprit de Corps marches on to area contest

15 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Marble Falls ISD to offer employees additional COVID-19 leave days

16 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Burnet and Marble Falls cross-country teams advance to regional meets

2 days ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × four =