Marble Falls celebrates homecoming week

The 2021 Marble Falls High School homecoming court is (front row, from left) J.J. Tellez, Karis Cotton, Maggie Arreguin, Daisy Mata-Munoz, Alizae Rojas, (back, left) Jake Becker, Hudson McBryde, Gia Lemon, Matis Fonseca, and Tim Vidal. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Homecoming week is here for Marble Falls High School with themed dress-up days at school, a community pep rally, a royal court, and a football game to top it off.

Homecoming is a tradition in which high school graduates return to their hometown, but it’s also a chance for the community to celebrate the current students and school programs.

The Marble Falls homecoming week includes a stadium procession and community pep rally at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

The high school, Marble Falls Middle School, and community groups and organizations are participating in the procession. They will enter from the visitors’ side of the stadium and make their way along the track.

Spectators not in the procession can take seats on the home side to watch the procession and the pep rally.

Marble Falls High School students will be getting into the spirt throughout the week with themed dress-up days, including:

Tuesday, Oct. 19 — Tiki Tuesday (Tourist/Hawaiian)

Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Wanna Be Wednesday (Dream Job)

Thursday, Oct. 21 — Country/Western

Friday, Oct. 22 — Mustang Spirit

Of course, what would homecoming be without royalty. This year’s court includes Maggie Arreguin, Karis Cotton, Gia Lemon, Daisy Mata-Munoz, Alizae Rojas, Jake Becker, Matis Fonseca, Hudson McBryde, J.J. Tellez, and Tim Vidal.

The week culminates with the crowning of the king and queen during the Marble Falls Mustangs-Navarro Vikings football game Friday, Oct. 22 at Mustang Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

