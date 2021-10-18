Support Community Press

Big bass tournament on Lake LBJ

15 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
Wakepoint LBJ Lunker Series Big Bass Tournament

Wakepoint LBJ in Kingsland is hosting its third Lunker Series Big Bass Tournament on Oct. 30. Courtesy photo

Anglers can win $10,000 in cash plus $2,500 for the biggest bass in Wakepoint LBJ’s Lunker Series Big Bass Tournament on Oct. 30. It starts at 7 a.m. Wakepoint is located at 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland on Lake LBJ. 

Entry is $125 for ages 16 and older and $75 for ages 15 and younger. 

“You can have as many (fishermen) as your boat can hold,” tournament director Jerad Pool said. 

The event will award a total of 10 winners. Fishing lasts about five hours. Based on the format, anglers have a chance at winning a prize almost every hour. First place receives $1,000, while second place gets $500. 

The angler who brings in the overall biggest bass nets $2,500.

This is Pool’s second tournament to direct but the third that Wakepoint LBJ has hosted.

What makes this tournament popular are the payouts to winners, prizes won through the raffles, “and the atmosphere of it and the big bass,” Pool said. 

Sign up online or call 325-248-8012 for more information and a list of prizes.

Jennifer Fierro

