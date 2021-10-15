Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Weather may delay U.S. 281 construction

5 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Construction along a stretch of U.S. 281 just south of Marble Falls is taking longer than expected because of the weather, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. While department engineers expect construction to be completed by this fall, it could be delayed until the spring of 2022. 

“We are in the portion of the project that is heavily weather dependent,” said Cathy Kratz, the TxDOT Burnet area engineer, in a statement. “The project team is waiting on the bridge deck to cure then wrapping up paving, which is dependent on consistent temperatures.” 

Officials previously projected construction to be complete by September. 

A boring issue on the north side of the project, which temporarily closed a portion of U.S. 281 in both directions on Aug. 19, also resulted in project setbacks, Kratz said.  

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Burnet, Llano bands march into regionals

5 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Marble Falls marching band advances to area contest after first division rating

5 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Day of the Dead pageant entries needed

5 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

six + 4 =