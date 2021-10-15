Weather may delay U.S. 281 construction

Construction along a stretch of U.S. 281 just south of Marble Falls is taking longer than expected because of the weather, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. While department engineers expect construction to be completed by this fall, it could be delayed until the spring of 2022.

“We are in the portion of the project that is heavily weather dependent,” said Cathy Kratz, the TxDOT Burnet area engineer, in a statement. “The project team is waiting on the bridge deck to cure then wrapping up paving, which is dependent on consistent temperatures.”

Officials previously projected construction to be complete by September.

A boring issue on the north side of the project, which temporarily closed a portion of U.S. 281 in both directions on Aug. 19, also resulted in project setbacks, Kratz said.

