Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 7-14, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 7-14, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ana Sofia Alban-Madero, 21, of Mexico City, Mexico, was arrested Oct. 7 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Oct. 8 to ICE.

Meagan Rae Allen, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): surety surrender-criminal mischief.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order. Released Oct. 8 on $7,000 in bonds.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik Jr., 24, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 7 by MFPD: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 8 on $6,500 in bonds.

James Glen Gantt, 51, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Oct. 7 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Richard Lee Golden, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 8 on $5,000 bond.

Bryan Omar Hernandez-Valdez, 29, of Matamoros, Coahuila, Mexico, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 8 to ICE.

Hector Luna-Moncada, 30, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 7 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): injury to child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury. Released Oct. 8 on $15,000 bond.

Trevor Dwain Morse, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: motion to revoke-indecency with child-sexual contact.

Manuel Arturo Roman, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Stacy Schlosser, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Donald Henry Shara Jr., 58, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Yvonne Antoinette Shelby, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Haley Noel Buckingham, 27, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Kimberly Ann Burnett, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 8 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault on peace officer/judge, resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 10 on $15,000 in bonds.

Cesar Cantero-Villafana, 18, of Austin was arrested Oct. 8 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 9 to ICE.

Jon Paul Coleman, 41, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

David Ira Diamond, 38, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Charles Eugene Finke III, 31, of Lubbock was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property.

Sonny Ray Hernandez Jr., 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, disorderly conduct. Released same day on $3,500 in bonds.

Tommylee Fredrick Lambright, 17, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 8 by MFPD: theft of property. Released Oct. 9 on personal recognizance.

Raul Martinez, 34, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 8 by CSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 9 on $5,000 bond.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 9 on $51,500 in bonds.

Nicole Kathleen Oberschlake, 30, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: theft of property.

Brandon Ray Olivarez, 26, of Leander was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: commitment-assault on family/household member.

Django Christoph Porter, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: bond revocation-sexual assault on child.

Randall Lee Roemer, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8 by MFPD: illegal dumping. Released Oct. 9 on $25,000 bond.

Jose Elias Sanchez-Jimenez, 34, of Austin was arrested Oct. 8 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): theft of property, theft, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

David Clyde Stiles Jr., 35, of Bulverde was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Joseph Williams, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8 by MFPD: assault on family/household member. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Nathaniel Lee Blair, 34, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 9 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance.

Luis Efrain Cristobal-Suarez, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 9 by DPS: unlawfully carrying weapon, possession of marijuana. Released Oct. 10 on $2,000 in bonds.

Brook Nacole Davis, 22, of Austin was arrested Oct. 9 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance.

Javon Price Dupre, 18, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 9 by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): burglary of habitation-intend other felony. Released Oct. 10 on $15,000 bond.

Jorge Miranda II, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 9 by MFPD: unlawful restraint.

Jonathan Lee Sanders, 41, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 9 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid.

Cody Gilbert Baether, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 10 by BPD: possession of controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $16,500 in bonds.

Madalyn Alexandra Corbett, 29, of Leander was arrested Oct. 10 by BPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

April Dawn Noriega, 46, of Edmond, Oklahoma, was arrested Oct. 10 by CSPD: evading arrest/detention with vehicle or watercraft, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 in bonds.

Juan Francisco Arvizu-Quiroz, 30, was arrested Oct. 11 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 12 to ICE.

Jamie Lynn Cates, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 11 by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant-hold.

Ty Burnett Kellar, 50, of Leander was arrested Oct. 11 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 12 on $4,000 bond.

Jason Hinz, 39, of Flint was arrested Oct. 12 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 14 on $5,000 bond.

Jaye Lynn James, 38, of Frankston was arrested Oct. 12 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Joshua L. LaPlante, 25, of Austin was arrested Oct. 12 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Blanca Vazquez-Mungia, 31, was arrested Oct. 12 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 13 to ICE.

Brian David Bennett, 31, of Austin was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: theft of property.

Jonathan Eric Buckley, 54, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: child support.

Angel Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 18, of Buda was arrested Oct. 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 14 to ICE.

Allen John Eugene Jackson, 24, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance.

Daniel Otero-Bustillo, 25, of Round Rock was arrested Oct. 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 14 to ICE.

Luke Malone Pleak, 20, of Liberty Hill was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Alondra Rodriguez-Calza, 20, of Cedar Creek was arrested Oct. 13 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released same day after paying fine.

Ammi Rose Smith, 40, of Tow was arrested Oct. 13 by GSPD: SRA-escaping while arrested/confined, SRA-taking weapon from officer.

Veronica Cortez-Celis, 41, of Round Top was arrested Oct. 14 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Maurice Antoine King Jr., 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 14 by CSPD: sexual assault of child, indecency with a child-sexual contact, assault by contact-family violence.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 47, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

John Jamyz Melton, 30, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Santos Juan Ozuna Jr., 43, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jose Elias Sanchez-Jimenez, 34, of Austin was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $26,000 in bonds.

Harley Brook Sharrock, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: unauthorized use of vehicles.

Cynthia Green Smith, 58, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

Semaji Inseferi Warren, 21, of Austin was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: SRA-evading arrest/detention.