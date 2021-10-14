Sally Elizabeth Hardin passed away Oct. 12, 2021

Sally Elizabeth “Mae” Hardin was born in Llano May 18, 1931. She passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, to Alex and Villa Mae (Maddox) Hardin.

She graduated from Llano High School in 1948 as salutatorian of her class. She was a seventh-generation Llano County rancher and one of the original members of the Girls Professional Association formed in San Angelo in 1948. She went on the professional rodeo circuit from 1948 to 1952.

She worked for Jim’s Jewelry in Llano from 1953 to 1955, then was employed by the Production Credit Association in Llano from 1956 to 1958. In 1959, she moved to Austin to work for the State Welfare Department until she retired on Sept. 17, 1993.

She considered herself a lifetime resident of Llano County. She was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Franklin Mae Hardin; and grandparents, W.S. (Wid) and Winnie Hardin and Arthur Maddox and Sally Maddox.

She is survived by cousins Roddy and Barbara Maddox of Cherokee, Barbara and Robert Grimes of San Saba, and Nancy Sidden of San Antonio.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Llano City Cemetery with the Rev. Shannon Bond officiating.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.