Logan Thomas Lockhart Sr., 73, of Granbury passed away Oct. 11, 2021

Logan Thomas “Tommy” Lockhart Sr., 73, of Granbury, Texas, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. A graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Tow Cemetery.

Tommy was born on Feb. 13, 1948, in Burnet, Texas, to Lendon “Possum” T. Lockhart. Sr. and Gladys Onita “Bill” Garrett Lockhart. Tommy graduated from Llano High School. He was a veteran and joined the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating. He served during Vietnam War.

Tommy was a hardworking man who loved his children and grandchildren. He worked in construction most of his adult life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing pinochle and dominoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Ashley Lynn Lockhart, who he has been reunited with in heaven.

Survivors include his children Logan T. “Timmy” Lockhart Jr., Mylinda Lockhart Graves, Lindsey Lockhart, and Dustin Lockhart and partner Jamyee; and grandchildren, Joseph Graves, Hannah Graves, Thomas Graves, Abigail Graves, Adonis Lockhart, Keirra Lockhart, and Ryker Lockhart.

Tommy was the second of eight children and is survived by his siblings, Lendon “Shorty” Lockhart Jr. and wife Vicky, Linda “Sister” Lockhart Brooks and husband Steve, Samuel “Sam” Lockhart Sr. and wife Becky, Louemma “Suggie” Lockhart Polansky and husband Hubert, Verna “Poochie” Lockhart Harlan and husband Gordon, Joe Allen Lockhart and wife Brenda, and Gerald Don Lockhart and partner Terry Hinson. He is also survived by his uncles Nathan Garrett and Farlyn Bowen and aunts Lavern Nobles, Peggy Lockhart, and Linda Lockhart as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers are Warren Lockhart, Seneca Locklear, Sammy Lockhart, Paul Polansky, Ryan Lockhart, and Lance Garrett. Honorary pallbearers are Drew Lockhart, Coy Lockhart, and Nolan Lockhart.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.