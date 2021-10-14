Early voting starts Oct. 18 for Texas constitutional election

Texans have amended the state’s constitution more than 500 times since it was adopted in 1876, and they get another shot at it with eight propositions on the Nov. 2 general election ballot. Early voting is Oct. 18-29.

The election covers a gamut of topics. Proposed amendments include:

Proposition 1: Authorizes the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition 2: Authorizes a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

Proposition 3: Prohibits the state or a political subdivision of the state (local governments) from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

Proposition 4: Changes the eligibility requirements for a justice of the Texas Supreme Court, a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

Proposition 5: Provides additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

Proposition 6: Establishes a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Proposition 7: Allows the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

Proposition 8: Authorizes the Texas Legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the U.S. armed forces who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

People will cast a “for” or “against” vote on each item. You can look at a sample ballot to review the measures.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

(Early voting is Oct. 18-29)

In Burnet County

AgriLife Extension Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Early voting hours are:

8 a.m.-5 p.m Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays

In Llano County

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive

Early voting hours at the Llano County Library are:

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays

Early voting hours at the Kingsland and Horseshoe Bay sites are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office has explanatory statements of each of the proposed amendments. The Texas League of Women Voters offers a breakdown of the propositions in short videos and a voter’s guide.

For more information on early voting or the Nov. 2 election, visit the Llano County Elections Office or the Burnet County Elections Office websites. Visit the Texas Secretary of State’s Vote Texas website for more information on voting in Texas.

daniel@thepicayune.com