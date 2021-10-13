Mary Belle (Levensailor) Riley, 83, of Llano passed away Oct. 10, 2021

Mary Belle (Levensailor) Riley, 83, of Llano, Texas, passed away October 10, 2021. Mary Belle was born in Llano on February 9,1938. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Jun Grider and Boss Stephen Levensailor, and her children, Bobby Wayne, Cheryl Riley, and Kathryn Rushing.

Mary is survived by husband Bobby Lee Riley, seven grandchildren, and all of their lovable great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

The family will have a viewing on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home in Llano from 5-7 p.m. Her graveside service will be held the following morning at 10 a.m. Friday, October 15, at Six Mile Cemetery with Diane Valentine officiating.

Mary Belle was a strong woman of God and a member of the United Pentecostal Church. She was devoted to her husband of 68 years, traveling the United States and caring for all of her family. She deeply loved all who were around her and supported and helped graciously anyone in need.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.