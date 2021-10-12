Pro-choice advocate Caroline Duble to speak to Burnet County Democrats

Caroline Duble of Avow Texas is the guest speaker when the Burnet County Democratic Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19. You can attend the meeting remotely via Zoom or in person upstairs at the Uptown Theatre, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls. Duble is the political director of Avow Texas, an abortion rights organization.

“Caroline Duble is an unapologetic pro-choice advocate,” said Mary Thompson, vice president of the Burnet County Democratic Club. “As political director of Avow Texas, she will speak about (Senate Bill) 8, the Texas Heartbeat Law, and provide a current update on the legal battle as it stands today.”

Duble seeks to connect Texans’ lived experiences to state and local policy to activate and harness the incredible power Texans have to make change, according to a Democratic Club news release.

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are welcome to attend the Oct. 19 meeting in person. Zoom information is provided in the club’s newsletter, or you may request it by emailing info@bcdctx.org.

“We are so excited to bring back our Taco Tuesday and hybrid meeting format now that the COVID-19 cases are waning in Burnet County,” said club President B.J. Henry. “As always, we welcome anyone who wants to attend in person as long as they are vaccinated, or they can attend on Zoom.”

For more on the Burnet County Democratic Club, visit bcdctx.org for membership information. The club meets monthly.

