Cathy Duncan, 76, of Marble Falls passed away Oct. 9, 2021

4 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Cathy Duncan passed away Oct. 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 18, 1945, to Willie Fieldon and Flora Lee Haley in Hico, Texas. 

She was the youngest girl of seven children and is survived by her younger brother, Curt Haley; her husband, Ron Duncan; and three children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. 

Cathy resided in Marble Falls for the last 30 years where she retired from Service Title Company.

Cathy was the epitome of grace, poise, and compassion. She was strong, resilient, and fierce, especially when it came to loving and raising her family. In a life fully lived, Cathy worked as a bookkeeper who worked her way up to COO of a division of Driscoll Strawberries, and she worked for several years as a long-haul truck driver. She was a small plane pilot, an artist, a cook, a decorator, a gardener, and a friend to everyone who met her. 

Cathy battled leukemia for 18 years with both courage and good humor and never let it slow her down. No one who met her had any doubt who was in charge, and no one who knew her ever felt unloved. She was the center of our family, and she will be missed. 

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls.

