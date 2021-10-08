First Cottonwood Shores apartments proposed

This lot is the proposed future site of multi-family housing, which would be the first of its kind in Cottonwood Shores. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

A lot on Cottonwood Shores Drive behind Julie’s Cocina, Dollar General, and the Century Plaza strip mall could be the site of the first multi-family housing in the city, but the City Council wants to see architectural drawings before voting on a rezoning request. The item was tabled at the council’s meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, with only Councilor Gary Parsons voting against. Cottonwood Shores currently doesn’t have duplexes or apartments of any kind.

Wayne P. Hartman, the owner of Lot 25 in the Bluffview Section of the city, and Lance Lestourgeon, owner of Lestourgeon Seafood Company, requested a zoning change so they could begin the first phase of constructing eight two-bedroom units, known as quarter-plexes. The housing is slated for people who work at businesses in the city.

“One of the big problems is affordable housing,” Hartman told the council. “(Workers) have to come from Marble Falls. We hope this will let people walk to work. Sometimes, we have to pick people up. Our goal is to provide good housing for working people.”

Cedar trees had already been removed from the tract, which is just over one-half acre. The developers are trying to figure out how to keep as many trees as possible on the lot while still constructing the buildings.

Councilor Michael Hibdon requested illustrations.

“What might they look like?” he asked. “It’s new to us. Just a little more is what I’d like to see. It gives us a good idea of what your vision is. It gives us a little more fuzzy feel.”

Lestourgeon apologized for not coming more prepared, adding that the units will have two bedrooms, bathrooms, decks or balconies, depending on which floor.

“One of my employees will manage the place,” he said. “It’ll be nice.”

Hartman said plans would be submitted when available.

“We have no interest in building something that will detract from the neighborhood,” Hartman said. “It’s going to be a nice site. Lance and I have been building starter homes in Cottonwood Shores.”

City Administrator J.C. Hughes talked to Hartman and Lestourgeon after the meeting, Hughes told DailyTrib.com.

“They have no problem with it (providing illustrations),” he said. “They’ll put something on paper. They’re very professional. They’ll do a great job.”

In other news, the council approved an animal ordinance.

“It’s no different from what we’re doing now,” Hughes said. “It puts in writing the police department’s authority to pick up dead animals on private property if necessary.”

Currently, residents contact the police department about a dead animal, and an officer goes to that home to remove it.

“We will require the homeowner’s permission to remove dead animals (from their property),” Hughes said. “If it’s a dead deer, (homeowners) don’t have a good way of disposing of that animal. Because of public health, we won’t leave it there. In almost every case, the property owner calls the police department to have it removed.”

