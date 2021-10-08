Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 1-6, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 1-6, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mark Edward Cooksey, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 1 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect. Released Oct. 3 on $20,000 in bonds.

Chance Michael Hedtke, 27, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 1 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Oct. 3 after weekend commitment.

Lee Edward Martin, 21, of Monroe, Louisiana, was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Robert Horace Newman Jr., 44, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 1 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Jodie Rae Rice, 33, of Llano was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: forgery of financial instrument. Released Oct. 2 on $7,000 bond.

Adam Joseph Rico, 21, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, bond revocation-theft of property, bond forfeiture-bail jumping/failure to appear, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Elias Padron Salinas, 59, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: smuggling of persons under 18, smuggling of persons-became sexual assault victim. Released Oct. 2 to outside agency.

James Edward Tuttle, 46, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 1 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 3 on $500 bond.

Sierra Hanna Rose Young, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 1 by GSPD: abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect. Released Oct. 3 on $20,000 in bonds.

Angelina Fernandez, 43, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 2 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect. Released Oct. 4 on $25,000 in bonds.

Theresa Ann Greenville, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 2 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released Oct. 4 on personal recognizance.

Coby Lee Kerlin, 56, of Pflugerville was arrested Oct. 2 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Oct. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Ivan Alonso Ortiz-Mungarro, 35, was arrested Oct. 2 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration hold. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Samuel Shane Plumley, 49, of Weatherford was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify as fugitive.

Felipe Torres, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, indecent exposure.

Aaryan Corbett Amburgey, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 4 on personal recognizance.

Jose Caalyet, 36, was arrested Oct. 3 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 4 to ICE.

Elizabeth Baker Kuhn, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO: tampering with government record. Released Oct. 4 on $20,000 in bonds.

Michael Anthony McGilvray, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Luis Moreno-Molina, 22, was arrested Oct. 3 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 4 to ICE.

German Ortiz, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify as fugitive. Released Oct. 4 on $24,000 in bonds.

Oscar Reyes-Mendieta, 25, was arrested Oct. 3 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 4 to ICE.

Alejandro Valdez-Acosta, 40, was arrested Oct. 3 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 5 to ICE.

Tyler Thomas Burney, 20, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 4 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Jessica Churchill, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 4 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance.

Joshua James Heflin, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 4 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 5 on $5,000 bond.

Jimmy Ray Jackson, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 4 by GSPD: violation of probation-possession of controlled substance.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 4 by GSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Joseph Clay McMinn, 39, of Corpus Christi was arrested Oct. 4 by CSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $30,000 in bonds. Released Oct. 5 on $5,000 bond.

John Jamyz Melton, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, failure to identify as fugitive, evading arrest/detention.

Dylan Plemons, 25, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon, failure to identify as fugitive, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention, theft of property.

Roger Lewis Reeves Jr., 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Julio Cesar Suarez, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 4 by MFPD: child support, speeding, failure to appear. Released Oct. 5 on $4,000 in bonds.

Kevin Ray Turner, 48, of Meadowlakes was arrested Oct. 4 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Jordan Ashley Arnold, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO: duty on striking unattended vehicle. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ashley Nicole Brunt, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Magnavara Carrillo-Vertti, 29, of San Marcos was arrested Oct. 5 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 6 to ICE.

Javier Dominguez-Orona, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 5 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 6 to ICE.

Gere Jay Minnick, 64, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Paul Bryant Pringle, 47, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, criminal mischief.

Rodrigo Rivera, 33, of Lampasas was arrested Oct. 5 by MFPD: failure to identify as fugitive from justice, public intoxication, open container-driver, expired driver’s license. Released Oct. 6 on $2,500 in bonds.

Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Torres, 25, of Killeen was arrested Oct. 5 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Oct. 6 to ICE.

Miriam Bandala-Hernandez, 29, of Teziutlán, Puebla, Mexico, was arrested Oct. 6 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Jose Raymond Constancia, 65, of Melvin was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO: sexual assault of child, indecency with child-sexual assault.

Matthew Justin Cook, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 6 by Texas Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Pedro Martinez Garcia, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 6 by AG: parole violation.

Angelica Marie Gebhard, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 6 by MFPD: theft, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Susan Shawneen Jeffrey, 49, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Elijah Walker Kimmel, 29, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Charles Nicholas Latronica, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 6 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury, deadly conduct, public intoxication.

Tina Lassahn Price, 60, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 6 by AG: parole violation.

Ana Sofia Alban-Madero, 21, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: immigration detainer.