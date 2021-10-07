Former Austin city councilor vies for state House seat that could represent Burnet County

Former Austin City Councilwoman Ellen Troxclair announced she is running for the Republican nomination for the District 19 seat in the Texas House of Representatives. If current redistricting maps are approved by the Texas Legislature, a newly redrawn District 19 would include Burnet, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, and western Travis counties. The third special session of the Texas Legislature, which is due to end Friday, Oct. 8, was called by Gov. Greg Abbott to draw new election lines based on the 2020 Census numbers.

Deadline for filing for the March 2, 2022, Republican and Democratic primary elections is Dec. 13. The general election is Nov. 8, 2022.

Troxclair has been endorsed by Burnet County GOP Chair Kara Chasteen.

“Ellen is a fierce advocate and a principled conservative who has proven that she will stand up for the people of House District 19 and our shared values, even in the face of adversity,” Chasteen said in a news release announcing Troxclair’s candidacy. “We need her on the front lines fighting for us. As a mom, she knows how important it is that our children are free from indoctrination in our schools. As a business owner and public safety advocate, she understands what it takes to keep our communities strong and our state safe. She understands the critical issues that our state faces but also the unique challenges of Burnet County, and I’m proud to endorse her.”

As an Austin city councilor, Troxclair lowered property taxes by passing the city’s landmark homestead exemption and fought back against efforts to use taxpayer dollars to fund Planned Parenthood and benefits for illegal immigrants as well as an initiative to punish businesses who helped President Trump construct the border wall, according to the news release.

She went on to serve as a Senior Fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and director of Strategic Partnerships for the Army Futures Command.

Troxclair owns a real estate business. She and her husband, Caleb, have three young children and are involved in the community through nonprofit and volunteer work.

Visit troxclairfortexas.com for more on her candidacy.