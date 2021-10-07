Downtown Marble Falls goes ‘Back to the Future’ during themed event Oct. 16

Cheryl Westerman, owner of Ms Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts, holds a die-cast DeLorean pull-back car, which she plans to sell during a daylong 'Back to the Future'-themed event at the Marble Falls store Oct. 16. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Travel back in time at the downtown Marble Falls “Back to the Future” event Oct. 16. Attendees can snap photos in front of a life-size replica of the DeLorean Time Machine and participate in other movie-themed activities.

The event is the brainchild of Cheryl Westerman, owner of Ms Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts, who loves the “Back to the Future” movie franchise so much that she decided this summer to bring a replica of the famous time machine to her store at 208 Main St.

Visitors are invited to dress in costume for a photo opportunity in front of the replica, which will be outside Westerman’s shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Back to the Future” memorabilia, including T-shirts and die-cast DeLorean pull-back cars, will be sold inside the store.

“Things are all looking good, and the event is sneaking up on us now,” Westerman said.

Other Main Street businesses, including Rae’s RBar & Grill, The Ragtime Oriole, and Sugar Mama’s Cookies, are joining in the fun with staff donning 1980s-themed outfits and offering themed snacks and products.

Marble Falls city staff are also on board. The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free showing of “Back to the Future” at 7:45 p.m. in Harmony Park, 215 Main St.

“When we installed the Harmony Park lawn, we envisioned creating a space for events such as this,” Downtown Coordinator Erin Burks said. “It’s the perfect partnership between the Downtown District businesses and the city of Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department.”

A Flashback Dance Party at Brass Hall, 909 Third St., will finish off the day. Music begins at 9 p.m. Attendees dressed in costume will receive free admission.

Westerman hopes the widespread participation will turn Main Street into Hill Valley, the fictional town where “Back to the Future” takes place — at least for a day. She is already planning similar events based on some of her other favorite films for the future.

For more event details, visit the 2021 “Back to the Future” event Facebook page.

