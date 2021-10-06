Stakeholder committee needed for Krause Springs, Little Cypress Creek watershed project

Spicewood residents are invited to participate in an Oct. 12 planning meeting hosted by The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment and the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. The meeting will discuss a planned research project exploring how Krause Springs and the Little Cypress Creek watershed interact with underlying aquifers. Image from Meadows Center website

A Krause Springs Stakeholder Committee will be formed after a public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, to help inform a study of how Krause Springs and the Little Cypress Creek watershed interact with underlying aquifers. Spicewood and Burnet County residents are invited to attend, offer their insight and comments, and serve on the committee.

The meeting is 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404 in Spicewood, and hosted by The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment and the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District.

“Community participation will be crucial to not only advancing the knowledge of this freshwater system but also the stewardship of this valuable resource,” said Jenna Walker, deputy director of Watershed Services at The Meadows Center, in a statement.

The springs and the watershed both into Lake Travis, which provides drinking water for nearby communities. To gather more information about the flow of both, the center and the conservation district will implement a long-term monitoring program of surface water, groundwater, and precipitation of the watershed and springs. During the process, data will be collected from groundwater-level monitoring wells, weather stations, and other measurement methods.

Preliminary information will be shared during the Oct. 12 meeting.

Those interested can visit The Meadows Center website for more information about the public meeting.

