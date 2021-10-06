Support Community Press

Llano County seeks public input on Transportation-Economic Development Plan

10 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Llano County Transportation and Economic Development Plan

Llano County residents can comment on the county’s Transportation and Economic Development plan during two meetings, the first scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano. A second meeting will take place Oct. 26. in Horseshoe Bay. Courtesy images

Llano County residents can share their thoughts and comments on the Llano County Transportation and Economic Development Plan updates at two public comment meetings, including one from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano.

The second meeting is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Horseshoe Bay Property Owners Association building, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay.

Llano County and the Capital Area Council of Governments are hosting the meetings. 

The plan, initially created in 2015, identifies economic development and transportation opportunities as they correlate with each other, according to a media release. The Texas Department of Transportation is partnering with Llano County and CAPCOG on the update, which includes reviews of major travel corridors in the county. 

“Residents should play a vital role in helping our Llano County communities grow in the direction they want, which is why we are inviting all residents to attend these meetings,” Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham stated. 

Llano County and CAPCOG held two steering committee meetings prior to the public comment events. The steering committee consisted of elected county and city officials as well as other community members.

County and CAPCOG officials will use the public input gathered from the October meetings to further determine how to update the plan and its priorities. CAPCOG officials believe the updated plan could be completed later this year when the Llano County Commissioners Court could consider it for adoption.

DailyTrib.com

